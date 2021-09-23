Jennifer Aniston: She’s not coming to the Emmy Awards

The “Friends” reunion has been nominated for several Emmys. Jennifer Aniston will still not be present at the awards ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, won’t be attending the Emmy Awards on Sunday. The actress announced on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. The 52-year-old apparently does not want to attend the event because of the corona pandemic. Aniston was part of HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion, which has been nominated four times.









“No, I won’t go,” Aniston said to Jimmy Kimmel, 53. The show was nominated after all, not specifically her, according to the actress. She added that producer and director Ben Winston will receive the award if the Friends reunion wins. It is “a big step” for her to be “here,” Aniston said on the TV show. You are only taking very small steps.

“Little friend bubble”



She told Kimmel about the past few months that she had stayed home a lot. At the same time she shot the second season of the series “The Morning Show” under security measures. And her friends Courteney Cox (57) and Jason Bateman (52) visited: “We had this little boyfriend bubble – thank God, I love you all so much – but yes, it was hard. Strange times,” said Aniston.

Around 600 guests are expected to attend the Emmy Awards ceremony on September 19. The open-air event takes place in a tent next to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

