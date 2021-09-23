Iron Man star nominated for worst actor

Released 03/16/2021 8:53 AM

For years, Robert Downey Jr. was considered one of the highest paid actors in the world. His role as Iron Man didn’t just bring him money and fame. There is also a certain expectation of Downey Jr. It looks like the star can’t do it justice.

As soon as Robert Downey Jr. got out of the Avengers, things went downhill. Financially, this shouldn’t be a cause for concern for the world star, after all, his fortune is estimated at 270 million US dollars. But you have to lose a certain reputation as an actor of this caliber. Unfortunately, Robert Downey Jr. hasn’t exactly covered himself with fame in that regard. His latest film, “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle” not only flopped at the box office, but also received a lot of negative criticism. Now Downey Jr. has even been nominated for the Golden Raspberry for worst actor of the year.









But not only Robert Downey Jr. was nominated. “The Fantastic Journey Of Dr. Dolittle” itself could go out of the competition as the worst film of the year. Overall, Downey Jr. is nominated for two categories and “Dr. Dolittle” for a total of four categories. The duo of film and leading actor could really get the best out of the awards ceremony. It’s just a shame that the Golden Raspberry is by no means as glorious as the Oscars.

This catastrophe is certainly just a slip-up, because Downey Jr. has proven several times in the past that he does not only cut a good figure as Iron Man. For example, you can admire the actor as Sherlock Holmes. At the beginning of the year it was even rumored that the ex-Avengers could soon be seen as the Star Wars villain Thrawn. However, this has not yet been confirmed.