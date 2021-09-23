Initially for iPhones: Twitter also allows authors to support Bitcoin | news

Shares in this article Forex in this article

The company announced on Thursday that the function will initially be introduced on the iPhone and then later also for devices with the Google Android system.

In addition, Twitter is experimenting with innovations that should make everyday life with the short message service safer.









This includes an improved filter for unwanted terms – as well as a function that can automatically block accounts that are similar to those that a user has already blocked. It should also become easier to inconspicuously “unfollow” profiles.

Product manager Kayvon Beykpour emphasized that Twitter will accelerate the pace of innovation and will also get rid of unpopular functions more quickly. “You won’t see us clinging to things that don’t work,” he said. Back in July, Twitter announced that its experiment with tweets that disappeared on their own had failed after less than a year. The “Fleets”, which were only introduced worldwide last November, did not, as hoped, have encouraged more users to post more on the service, it said.

