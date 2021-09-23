Hugh Jackman resigned Wolverine because of Seinfeld

You should stop when it is most beautiful. Hugh Jackman took this simple piece of advice to heart when stepping down from his Wolverine role. In an interview, he spoke about the person who particularly influenced him in this decision, Jerry Seinfeld.

Who would have thought? Jerry Seinfeld of all people ensured that Hugh Jackman will never be seen as Wolverine again. Jackman recently confirmed this as part of the Variety-Formats “Actors on actors“In which actors interview other actors. Jackman had the pleasure of working with Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project“) – and he immediately succeeded in teasing such a cracker out of his colleague.









Regarding the resignation of his star role, Jackman stated that shortly before his decision he had spoken to Seinfeld about the end of his hit sitcom Seinfeld. This told him: “I have always believed that as a creative person you should never give up everything, because it is almost a Herculean task to start over. You should always keep something in the tank. Leave the party before it’s too late.“

On the way home he decided, according to Jackman, that “Logan“It would be his last appearance as Wolverine – after more than 16 years. The idea arose to present the character as a human instead of a mere superhero. The film became a huge hit and many see it as Jackman’s long career freestyle. He is currently in “The Greatest Showman“And there is also a lot of enthusiasm there.

Hollywood legends are still alive today about the end of Seinfeld. NBC is said to have offered the comedian a ridiculously high salary at the time, which would have exceeded anything that was common at the time. Still, Seinfeld refused to produce a tenth season, setting an example of integrity for numerous other artists.