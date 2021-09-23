Hugh Jackman in the BILD interview: Is everything actually perfect about you? – Movie theater

Hugh Jackman (49) is a Hollywood star, talented singer, happily married since 1996, Oscar nominee (2013 for “Les Miserables”), Golden Globe award (2013 for “Les Miserables) and certified as” Sexiest Men Alive ” (2008 from “People” magazine).

Phew, pretty perfect right?

In his new film “The Greatest Showman” (theatrical release on December 4th) the Australian plays the American circus pioneer PT Barnum, who founded a cabinet of curiosities in the 19th century, was laughed at and then enjoyed great success. When it comes to one topic, however, the beaming man goes away from laughing. His longtime professional companion and friend, director Brett Ratner (48), has been accused of sexual harassment by several women.

BILD meets Hugh Jackman in Berlin for an interview

BILD: Is everything actually perfect about you, Mister Jackman?

Hugh Jackman: “I don’t have any earlobes, take a look! (laughs) That’s a bit strange. The strangest thing as a teenager was getting acne on my forehead in a V shape, like a triangle. And there was an American alien series at the time called ‘V’. The aliens all had a V on their foreheads. So for three years I was bullied by my classmates. So I was known for my V-forehead. “

Today you are known for being one of the cutest Hollywood stars on the planet. Do you have bad days too?

Jackman: “I love my job. I have frustrating moments at work, I doubt myself, I am also afraid. But I have to pinch myself every day. Just that I can talk about films that I love, that I can travel the world. So I can’t have that many bad days when I’m on the road. However, my children will tell you that I can be in a bad mood at times. For example, I’m not a morning person. So I shouldn’t be caught before the first coffee. I’m not in a good mood. “

You can certainly not save yourself from offers. Why did you choose this film?

Jackman: “Two weeks after the Oscars, that was in 2009, I was approached by the producers who said, ‘We want to do a musical with you. The world should see that you can sing and dance and not just stick out your claws like in ‘Wolverine’. The story of Barnum has always fascinated me because he was a revolutionary, unlike anyone else. He was the Steve Jobs of his time. “









The film is about the beginnings of show business. About hope, rejection, success, low blows. How did you fare when you started out in the film business?

Jackman: “I experienced a lot of rejection, but I always remained hopeful. I didn’t give myself any breaks. I was 26 years old and gave myself five years and didn’t wait a single day for the phone to ring. On the day I graduated from drama school, I started a theater company and worked non-stop – also for free. “

Have you rejected something and then regretted it?

Jackman: “There are films that I’ve turned down and I’m grateful that I did. What I regretted is that I turned down the musical “Chicago”. I felt too young then. And when I saw Richard Gere in the role, I thought, ‘He’s doing better than I could have done.’ So my decision was better for the film, but my hands were pretty sweaty while watching it. “

The news that comes from Hollywood, the sexual harassment scandals, the suspicions, allegations are not in a good mood. What is your position on this?

Jackman: “I am inspired by the courage of people who go public. I am proud that we live in a world where that is possible. The most important thing is that they are listened to now. “

Can one separate art from the artist, enjoy their works despite the allegations?

Jackman: “This is a very good question. It is becoming more and more difficult to separate art from the artist because we live in a time in which we know more about the artist than ever before. I admire actors like Frances McDormand or Judi Dench – you don’t really know anything about their private lives and you don’t care. You still love them. “

You shot “X-Men” with director Brett Ratner. He is also accused of sexual harassment. Can you imagine working with him again?

Jackman: “Such questions are difficult. Probably not, is the honest answer. I know Brett. I have never witnessed such behavior. I was shocked when I heard about the allegations. It is not good for people to express their opinion from the outside. Decisions have to be made, legal ways discussed, so that the full truth comes to light. And then you make your final decision. “

