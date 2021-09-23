Hugh Jackman: Greatest Showman – Gourmet Worlds

Interview with Hugh Jackman: Many cinema fans know Hugh Jackman as the action hero “Wolverine”. He has already proven several times that he can also be a real entertainer. As the «Greatest Showman» he can now sing and dance again.

By Dirk Steinmetz

His film roles could hardly be more different: Hugh Jackman shines as the action hero “Wolverine”, as a hunted ski jumping trainer in “Eddie the Eagle” or as a persecuted person in “Les Misérables”. Now he can sing and dance again: In the musical film “Greatest Showman” he plays the circus pioneer PT Barnum. In an interview with the dpa news agency, he talks about his own juggling skills, politics towards people who are different from the average, and his own life as a “circus”.

Did you practice and demonstrate circus tricks as a child?

Hm, no, not as a child. But I tried it at the theater school. I started unicycling, but it didn’t work out that well. I wasn’t that bad at juggling, I could juggle five balls at once, I remember that. I also juggled with burning objects and knives, but that’s about it.

So did juggling get you into show business?

One of my first jobs in show business was playing a clown on children’s birthday parties. That was the hardest work I have ever done! (Laughs) In fact, my first paid job as an artist was a clown, and that’s how it started.

What is it that makes the circus so fascinating for you personally?

The circus that we show in the film was completely different from what it is today. Nobody had thought of doing something like this before, the idea was brand new, it was populist and for the masses. At the time in America, anything but opera or Shakespeare was not considered an art and was therefore considered an abomination. PT Barnum created something completely different, and he has been scolded for it a lot. If he were with us today, he would certainly not run a circus, but deal with virtual reality, work in Silicon Valley and use the latest technology to entertain the largest possible audience in the world.









He gave jobs and families to people who were different in appearance and viewed as freaks. Isn’t it still the case in society today that extraordinary things are viewed as a problem rather than an opportunity?

Every teenager on the planet feels like a weird guy in some ways and wishes they weren’t like that. There is this notion that what makes you special is what is different. It is also about adaptation, for which we put a lot of effort. The media and others tell us what we should look like, what job we have and what car we should drive – but on the other hand we should also do what we really want ourselves. It’s complex. From the perspective of sociological-political history, it is far easier to live today than it was 150 years ago. At that time you were born into a certain class and could not escape from it. We may have regressed a bit in the past few years and are more concerned about things that are different. This film is a good reminder of what tolerance means.

You live in the USA. Couldn’t politics go to greater lengths to include people who are different?

Always! I am very interested in history. Even when I read today’s newspaper, I try to remember to find out what really worrying developments are. In general, the following applies: politicians who are concerned today with what the world will look like in ten years’ time and who advocate it are courageous and extraordinary – and they should be supported. It is very easy to take steps into the past arguing that everything was better then. That’s not how it works in the world. We’re becoming more and more interconnected around the world, and this trend continues whether we like it or not. We need to find ways to value each other and work together. That is the only way forward.

Do you sometimes feel like your life is a circus?

Always, I call it “beautiful chaos”. We were six children at home, I’m used to it, it’s normal for me and I like it. I have two children myself; And when friends and their children visit us at home and suddenly there are seven children in the house, then my voice gets louder and that is normal! (Almost roars) So a film shoot, a theater performance, a round of interviews with journalists – that feels great to me. dpa

TO PERSON:

Hugh Jackman (49) started his career in his native Australia. He later came to the USA, where he enjoyed great success both on New York’s Broadway and in front of the film camera. He became known to an audience of millions as the superhero “Wolverine” in the film adaptation of the “X-Men” comics. In 2008 he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine.