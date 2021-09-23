Heidi Klum: Together with Sofia Vergara on “America’s Got Talent”.

Heidi Klum returns to “America’s Got Talent” after a short break.

Model mom Heidi Klum, 46, won’t get bored anytime soon. After a short break, she returns to America’s Got Talent on American television. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, 47, have been announced to replace Gabrielle Union, 47, and Julianne Hough, 31, as season 15 jurors.

Heidi Klum: happy about her return



Heidi Klum was a juror at the American talent show from 2013 to 2018. She and Sofia Vergara start the new season with Simon Cowell, 60, Howie Mandel, 64, and Terry Crews, 51. “I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Sofia Vergara told American magazine “US Weekly”.









“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I am very proud to be the first Latin American judge on the show. I can’t wait to see all the talent and have fun with all of you!”

Sofia Vergara is the icing on the cake



Heidi Klum writes on Instagram that she is “so excited to be back with Simon, Howie and Terry at“ AGT ”,” adding: “The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake. ” Heidi Klum can also be seen from the end of March in a new fashion show, “Making the Cut”, on Amazon Prime and of course with her girls on “GNTM”.

