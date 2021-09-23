Have you already seen it ?!
Hollywood star Jack Nicholson will celebrate his 84th birthday on April 22, 2021. With two Oscar wins and twelve nominations as well as six Golden Globes, the American is one of the most successful actors of the present. On his special day, we take a look back at his most successful cinema strips.
Easy Rider (1969)
Jack Nicholson owes his breakthrough to the road movie ‘Easy Rider’, in which he was seen alongside Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. Nicholson played George Hanson, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney who accompanied Wyatt (Fonda) and Billy (Hopper) to New Orleans after a cocaine deal in Mexico. ‘Easy Rider’ earned Nicholson his first Oscar nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actor’.
Five Easy Pieces (1970)
Nicholson’s role as Bobby Dupea in ‘Five Easy Pieces’, an oil rig worker, is legendary to this day. Bobby has a secret past as an upper-class piano player, which only emerges when he and his pregnant girlfriend (Karen Black) visit their father for the first time in many years. Nicholson received a lot of praise for its now famous, partly improvised restaurant scene and was nominated at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
One of his most memorable appearances was Jack Nicholson in the comedy drama ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’. He played Randle McMurphy, a new mental hospital patient who becomes an inspiring teacher to others. The film garnered nine Academy Award nominations and eventually won five categories. One of the awards went to Nicholson for ‘Best Actor’.
Shining (1980)
Nicholson’s terrifying performance in Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece based on Stephen King has burned itself into our memories to this day. The Hollywood star played Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer who went mad after being hired to manage a remote hotel. The horror begins when he tries to murder his own family.
Time of Tenderness (1983)
In 1983, Jack Nicholson played retired astronaut Garrett Breedlove in ‘The Age of Tenderness’, who begins a whirlwind romance with the widowed Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine). Aurora has completely withdrawn with her daughter Emma (Debra Winger) since the death of her husband, but Garrett turns her life upside down. Although the role of seducer was originally written for Burt Reynolds, Nicholson received an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.
Batman (1989)
In 1989, Jack Nicholson teamed up with cult director Tim Burton on Batman. Nicholson gave the Joker, Michael Keaton his opponent Bruce Wayne and Kim Basinger his love for movies. ‘Batman’ became a huge hit around the world and earned Nicholson nominations for the Golden Globe and BAFTA.
A Matter of Honor (1982)
For Rob Reiner’s legal drama “A Question of Honor” Jack Nicholson starred alongside Tom Cruise and Demi Moore. The film tells the story of two US marines charged with the murder of a colleague and their lawyers who want to keep them from jail. Nicholson’s cross-examination in the courtroom will not be forgotten. With ‘A Question of Honor’ the actor received nominations at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
It couldn’t be better (1997)
In James L. Brooks’ bohemian romantic comedy, Nicholson starred as vicious writer Melvin Udall, who suffers from multiple obsessive-compulsive disorder. Surprisingly, he befriends the single waitress Carol Connelly (Helen Hunt) and his artist neighbor (Greg Kinnear). Both Nicholson and Hunt won an Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Actress’ for their portrayal
About Schmidt (2002)
In 2002 Jack Nicholson starred in Warren R. Schmidt’s tragic comedy ‘About Schmidt’. The film revolves around a pensioner who visits his daughter after the death of his wife in order to clear up the misunderstandings of the past. The film grossed more than $ 105 million (€ 87 million) worldwide and garnered Nicholson nominations at the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards, as well as an award at the Golden Globes.
The Departed (2006)
Jack Nicholson played Irish gang boss Costello in Martin Scorsese’s legendary thriller. Cop Billy (Leonardo DiCaprio) is smuggled into his gang in Boston to be blown up from the inside. Soon a race unfolds between the two of them to see who can be exposed first. ‘The Departed’ shone with a star ensemble that, in addition to Nicholson and DiCaprio, also included Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin. The film earned Nicholson another Golden Globe nomination and an MTV award.
