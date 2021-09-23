Guido Maria Kretschmer: That’s how stylish the partners of the chancellor candidates are – fashion

The federal election is getting closer – and the pressure on the candidates for chancellor is growing. All attention rests on Armin Laschet (CDU), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens). On the other hand, the politicians’ partners are less of a focus. The life partner of the person who can win the race will also occupy an important position in the Federal Republic of Germany in the future.

So do Baerbock's husband Daniel Holefleisch, Armin Laschet's wife Susanne and Olaf Scholz's wife Britta Ernst have what it takes to represent the Federal Republic of Germany? The glam check for BUNTE.de is dared by someone who should know: designer and fashion expert Guido Maria Kretschmer.

Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz: Who are your partners?

Armin Laschet met his wife Susanne in the children’s and youth choir. In the “Kölner Treff” she once said that she met her husband when she was seven years old. “But I had nothing to do with him then.” When he beat her as a child, she complained to her mother that she had met the most disgusting boy in her life. The acquaintance in the church choir became her husband. The couple married in 1985 and have three grown children. Best known is the fashion-conscious influencer son Johannes (“Joe”), who bears a certain resemblance to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.









Annalena Baerbock’s husband is called Daniel Holefleisch. In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, the Green candidate announced that her husband would take care of the two daughters if she were to become Chancellor. Holefleisch worked for the Post until recently, where he held the title of “Senior Expert Corporate Affairs” at DHL. “He has been taking a break since August and is completely at home, also to be there as a father when the younger daughter starts school,” says the Greens.

For Olaf Scholz, the love for his wife Britta Ernst (SPD), who is the education minister in Brandenburg, is more important than the chancellery. He emphasized this recently in an interview with “Spiegel”: “Love is more important than any office! It is good for us when we let ourselves be guided by love.” It was Britta Ernst too, the 61-year-old emphasized several times in interviews that encouraged him to pay more attention to his physical fitness. Scholz is now a passionate runner and rower. The couple has been married since 1998.