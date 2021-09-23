Guardianship: Britney Spears gets to choose lawyer – allegations against father – entertainment

In June, Spears had called for an end to guardianship over her person and finances in a hearing. She feels that her family and managers have taken advantage of her. She is controlled by everyone and cannot determine her own life, explained the singer of hits like “Oops! … I Did It Again” or “Baby One More Time”.

Their first public statement in the dispute had caused quite a stir. A little later, her long-time manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned, and then her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, backed down. Ingham requested at the beginning of July that he wanted to be released from his duties as soon as a successor was found.

Judge Brenda Penny accepted his resignation and installed Spears’ preferred candidate Rosengart. Jodi Montgomery is still responsible for the singer’s personal needs, including medical issues, as co-guardian.

Guardianship since 2008

After the singer had mentally collapsed due to professional and personal problems, a court had transferred her father’s guardianship in 2008. Initially, he managed his famous daughter’s assets and private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Spears’ net worth is estimated at $ 60 million.









Rosengart went straight to the point at the hearing. If Jamie Spears really loved his daughter, he would step down as guardian today, the new attorney said. It is to be expected that Rosengart will now quickly file an application for termination of guardianship.

Fans demonstrate

Many celebrities and fans have sided with the singer on social media using the hashtag “#FreeBritney”. Hundreds of supporters took to the streets in Los Angeles, Washington, London and other cities, calling for freedom for Spears with chants and posters.

Gregg Donovan also joined the loud protest in Los Angeles with a “Free Britney” poster. He is known as the self-proclaimed “Hollywood ambassador” with a red tailcoat and black top hat in the tourist strip. He was completely upset, said the Californian of the German press agency. “Britney has sense, she is normal and she makes money. High time she got free.”

Spears thanked her “great” fans for their support on Wednesday evening (local time) on Twitter and Instagram. Things are looking up with a new lawyer. “I am grateful and consider myself lucky,” wrote Spears on a short video, high on horseback and cycling in a meadow. This is how she would celebrate now, she explained under the hashtag “#FreeBritney”.

