Golden Globes: In two words, Natalie Portman stole the show from everyone

With those two words, Natalie Portman stole the show from everyone

New year, new luck, Hollywood probably thought and put the Golden Globes under the sign of equality. But one fine word was not enough – Natalie Portman.

Expectable, but important: The Golden Globes on Sunday evening were all about women. At the first really big Hollywood party after the Harvey-Weinstein scandal and #metoo, everything of rank and name tried to set an example against patriarchy. Many of the actresses wore black to draw attention to the “Time’s Up” campaign against sexual harassment in the workplace. Oprah Winfrey gave an impressive speech and was greeted with sentences like “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they have the courage to rebel against the power of men. But their time is up!” will probably be talked about for a long time.

Natalie Portman makes everyone wonder



Natalie Portman is someone who often doesn’t have to talk a lot. When the nominees in the “Best Director” category were announced, it only took two small words to silence an entire room: “And here are the all times Nominees “(” Here are the – purely masculine – nominees “). MIC DROP!

What’s behind the elbow in the direction of film industry ribs is obvious. Also this year all nominees in the prestige category were men. Despite successful films by female directors such as “Wonder Woman” (Patty Jenkins), “Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig) and “Die Verführten” (Sofia Coppola). No matter how much Hollywood can talk about equality, if it is not followed by action, everything will be for the cat.

The moment in the video



This is how the Golden Globes audience reacted



Portman’s careful choice of words also left its mark on the audience. Where the nominees in a category are usually frenetically cheered, especially when it comes to Steven Spielberg and his friends, the celebrities reacted cautiously. The nominated directors themselves looked a little dazed, as if they wanted to say: Why Golden Globes, why didn’t you nominate at least one woman so that I can just be happy to be here? Yes, Golden Globes, why not? Hm?

Winner Guillermo del Toro: “Shape of Water – The whisper of the water”



Ridley Scott: “All the money in the world”



Steven Spielberg: “The Publisher”



Martin McDonagh: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”



Christopher Nolan: “Dunkirk”



In fact, no one would assume that movie greats like Steven Spielberg only made it to the top because they are men. Nobody wants to question their talent or experience. And yet, the fact that a female director is not even considered gives the award a bland aftertaste.

Hopefully the Oscar Academy listened and made it a little better. Otherwise, Shade Queen Natalie will be ready, you can assume that.

