Gerard Butler risks another big Hollywood fight with Ryan Reynolds – but he reacts surprisingly

In one of his current blockbusters, Ryan Reynolds plays a character who does not know that he is a video game character in a virtual world. If you knew the plot of Free Guy before you even watched the film, you may have seen an older Gerard Butler film. Gamer from 2009 has a similar story and also shows the action star as a video game character – even if this variant of the story much more brutal than Reynolds’ entertaining blockbuster.

In a new interview, Butler himself was asked about the parallels between gamer and free guy. His statements on this provide a provocative tip against Reynolds. The next big Hollywood dispute is unlikely to break out because of this.

Gerard Butler doesn’t watch Ryan Reynolds films

Like among other things Screen Rant reported Gerard Butler was from UNILAD interviewed by Joe Carnahan about his role in the new action film Copshop. At the end, gamers come up again as a topic.

Check out a trailer for Gamer here:

Gamer – Trailer (German) HD

While Butler is proud of the film in retrospect and the futuristic action ripper as advanced vision of the development of our modern world sees he gets caught off guard by Free Guy as a comparative film and says he doesn’t know what that is. After being whispered that Free Guy is the new Ryan Reynolds movie, he says pretty straightforwardly:









Oh shit, is that him … I don’t watch Ryan Reynolds films.

We do not know whether Butler means that he generally hardly watches current films or whether his statement is a deliberate tip against the Deadpool star. In any case, such a sentence can be enough to trigger the otherwise aggressive Reynolds. Is that what we have here Beginning of the next big Hollywood dispute after Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson experienced at Fast & Furious !?

Ryan Reynolds reacted surprisingly to Gerard Butler’s statement

The headline hit the Deadpool star quickly, of course, and Reynolds has already reacted on Instagram. Not in his usual way with self-irony or sarcasm, but with one serious concern.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Reynolds uses the report of Gerard Butler’s testimony to draw attention to his fundraising campaign again. With it he collects money for the US organization ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), which stands for equal rights with civil judgments and thus the Protection of democracy begins. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $ 1 million themselves.

Check out our Free Guy interview with Ryan Reynolds here:

Free Guy: Interview with Ryan Reynolds

Who knows whether he will finally leave the whole thing behind with this mild and important reaction. With someone like Ryan Reynolds in particular, we can imagine that in the future it might still be one or two swipes against Gerard Butler follows. Maybe then in the planned Free Guy 2 …

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.

How do you think Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Gerard Butler’s testimony?