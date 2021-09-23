George Clooney: Drunk On Set! He still laughs about that today

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer indulge in funny memories +++ Chrissy Teigen loses her crown in a fruit snack +++ Josh Hartnett is said to have had offspring a year ago

January 23, 2021



George Clooney + Michelle Pfeiffer: The Hollywood colleagues indulge in funny memories



George Clooney, 59, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, have known each other for decades. The two Hollywood stars once attended the same drama school. 25 years ago they shot the classic “Tage wie hier …” together – a film that Pfeiffer has remembered for good reasons. Because Clooney once came to the set with a good swipe.

On Variety magazine’s Actors on Actors, Clooney remembers the movie slightly embarrassed: “We stayed up and had a couple of vodkas or something. Then I came home at 1am and thought, ‘Oh shit. ‘ I was pretty drunk. ” What was so fatal about that? The actor had to go to the set the next day. It doesn’t take Michelle Pfeiffer long to remember this situation as well. Clooney smelled like a brewery, says the actress with a laugh.

Clooney and Pfeiffer are still friends today. In 1982, the 59-year-old even dated her sister for a short time. However, that didn’t damage the friendship.

January 22, 2021



Chrissy Teigen mourns her tooth



Chrissy Teigen, 35, celebrated the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden, 78, in Washington on Wednesday. This celebratory day did not come to a very pleasant end for the wife of John Legend, 42, however. “I just lost my tooth in a fruit roll-up,” she told her Twitter subscribers in a video. In her hand she is holding what looks like the tooth stuck in the snack. When a fan asked whether it was a real tooth, a crown or a veneer, the 35-year-old explained: “Crown. But I loved it like a real tooth.”

The day also had a real highlight for the mother of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. On Twitter she wrote: “Hello @joebiden, I was blocked by the president for four years, can you follow me?” And her wish was granted. “My heart, oh my god, I can finally read the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be disturbing,” she said happily.

January 21, 2021



Josh Hartnett: Secret fatherly joys



Josh Hartnett, 42, and wife Tamsin Egerton, 32, keep their private lives strictly out of the public eye – and they actually seem to be successful. The two have been in a relationship since 2012 and are parents of two children whose names they have not yet revealed. Now the Hollywood star is bursting a real baby bomb in an unusually personal interview: He has apparently quietly and secretly become a father again.

When asked which projects he was particularly proud of, the cute detail accidentally slipped out of his mind. “There are many things, but mainly I’m proud to be the father of three children, to have a great relationship with my partner and to have a wonderful family life,” he tells “Mr. Porter”. The little earth citizen is said to have seen the light of day by the end of 2019.

January 19, 2021



Jodie Turner-Smith talks about motherhood



Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, and Joshua Jackson, 42, first became parents in April 2020. Her daughter Janie Jackson will celebrate her first birthday in a few months – but the little one has not yet been able to see much of the world. The ongoing pandemic prevents meetings with children of the same age, but also prevents support from outside family members and other social contacts. A fact that the “Queen & Slim” actress has now spoken about with openness and honesty.

In an interview with “Elle”, Jodie Turner-Smith explains that parenting is “difficult at all times”. But in the midst of a pandemic, it is a far greater challenge. “(…) It is even more difficult without support when everything comes to a standstill and you cannot see other people or go anywhere,” said the 34-year-old.

In an interview with Vogue in October 2020, the actress confessed that she had to learn to be a mother first. At that time, she felt the pandemic was a help. So she could calmly grow into her new role, with the support of her mother. In the meantime, Jodie Turner-Smith also feels that the persistent restrictions are stressful. At the same time, she is aware that families with school-age children have a much more difficult time than she does. “I don’t have to sit in Zoom classes with her and suddenly be both her educator and her carer,” says Turner-Smith. Not only these families have their greatest respect, but all mothers. The birth of her daughter taught her true strength and made her aware of the miracles the female body can perform.

