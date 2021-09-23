Gangster House in Miami – Al Capone’s mansion is being demolished

This lovely two story building is just the pool house of Al Capone’s villa.

In 1928 the dreaded mobster Al Capone shocked high society in Miami Beach: He bought a house on Palm Island, one of the newest and most prestigious addresses in the whole city. The Chicago criminal lived on the property until his death in 1947, his widow Mae until 1952.

Since then, the villa has had several owners and there are various rumors about wild parties and illegal business. But that could soon be over: A building contractor recently bought the house and land for $ 10.75 million – and will tear it down in favor of a two-story new building.

Al Capone was the head of the Chicago outfit, the American Cosa Nostra. It is still considered the symbol of organized crime today. Wide World Photos, Chicago Bureau (Federal Bureau of Investigation) When he bought the property on Palm Island, there were hardly any neighbors. EWM Realty International

Villa with hurricane damage

Miami Beach’s development began in the early 20th century. Contractors built up several private islands that could only be reached by a single street. That and the combination with closed residential complexes (access controls and gates) made Palm Island and the other piled up islands particularly safe – and an ideal location for a gang boss.

Capone bought a house battered by storm damage and invested $ 200,000 (2021 that would be around $ 3 million) in renovations, a porter’s house and an extra high fence. Nobody should be able to enter the villa or the property unseen. Not only was the villa his vacation home, it was also safe from rival gangsters. Capone also used the villa as an alibi for the so-called Valentine’s Day massacre of 1929, in which seven members of rival gangs died.

Today the property has significantly more neighbors than it did 100 years ago. The three buildings have been renovated several times. Zillow Although no photo of the main house was published, the pool house is quite impressive. EWM Realty International The pool house also offers a covered area for relaxation … EWM Realty International

Owner also tore down Jeffrey Epstein’s villa

The Capone Villa has 564 square meters, four spacious bedrooms and a huge pool. The new owner is Todd Michael Glaser, a well-known building contractor. He has been in the media in the past because he also bought the mansion of investment banker and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and had it demolished in April this year.

There are similar plans for the Capone Villa: It is to give way to a modern residential building with more bedrooms, a spa and a private sauna. As of now, it is not known whether the pool will keep its impressive size. What is certain is that the future resident can count on a famous neighborhood. Other celebrities live on the piled-up islands of Palm Island, Hibiscus Island and Star Island, for example Sean Combs, Gloria Estefan, Matt Damon, Cher, Enrique Iglesias and Jennifer Lopez.