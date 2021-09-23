For filming in Berlin – Mark Wahlberg feasts on Ku’damm – Berlin

His crime comedy “Spenser Confidential” has just started on Netflix, and he’s already shooting the next film in Berlin: Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg (48) has been in the capital since the weekend.

In the coming days, the shooting of the adventure film “Uncharted” will begin in Babelsberg. Also there: Tom Holland (“Spiderman”). “It’s going to be really cool,” announced Wahlberg on the “Collider” website.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.





activate social networks



Wahlberg landed on Friday at 3.48 a.m. in a private jet in Schönefeld.

First meetings in Babelsberg on Saturday. In the evening, feast at the “Grace”. The Ku’damm restaurant is chic and high-priced (sea bass 42 euros, beef fillet 47 euros).

Wahlberg was obviously very exhausted – he let the Hotel Waldorf Astoria drive him. It would have been six minutes on foot …