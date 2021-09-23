Thursday, September 23, 2021
For filming in Berlin – Mark Wahlberg feasts on Ku’damm – Berlin

By Vimal Kumar
His crime comedy “Spenser Confidential” has just started on Netflix, and he’s already shooting the next film in Berlin: Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg (48) has been in the capital since the weekend.

In the coming days, the shooting of the adventure film “Uncharted” will begin in Babelsberg. Also there: Tom Holland (“Spiderman”). “It’s going to be really cool,” announced Wahlberg on the “Collider” website.

Wahlberg landed on Friday at 3.48 a.m. in a private jet in Schönefeld.

First meetings in Babelsberg on Saturday. In the evening, feast at the “Grace”. The Ku’damm restaurant is chic and high-priced (sea bass 42 euros, beef fillet 47 euros).

Wahlberg was obviously very exhausted – he let the Hotel Waldorf Astoria drive him. It would have been six minutes on foot …


