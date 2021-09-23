Thursday, September 23, 2021
Football legend Pelé reports from the hospital cycling

By Sonia Gupta
09/22/2021 – 13:51

The carers encourage him
Football icon Pelé reports from the hospital.

Photo: imago / TT

Football legend Pelé continues to struggle with health problems. But the latest Radl-Post from the hospital gives hope.

The Brazilian soccer legend Pelé (80) reports again from the clinic. The clip he posted on Instagram shows him cycling on an exercise machine. He is eagerly encouraged by two nurses. Despite the exertion, Pelé still feels like joking. He steps on the pedals and moves further cranks with his hands. At some point he looks into the camera and cheekily sticks out his tongue.






His comment on the music-based clip: “Friends, I’m sending this video my wife made today to share my joy with you. I’m surrounded by affection and encouragement and I feel a little better every day.” “If I keep cycling like this, I’ll be back in Santos soon, don’t you think so?” He jokes.

Fragile health


Three weeks ago, the three-time world champion had a tumor removed from his colon, which doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo had previously discovered during a routine examination. After the operation, Pele was initially treated in the intensive care unit.


Pelé’s health has made headlines several times in recent years. The Brazilian top scorer had to undergo several hip operations and had problems with his spine and knee. He also used a wheelchair or walker for some public appearances.



