First pictures of “Thor 4”: Chris Hemsworth as a muscular Marvel rocker

We know Thor from his first adventures, but that was once upon a time! (Source: Themoviedb.org)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with a new retro look.

Not only the 80s outfit of the god of thunder is new: Thor will be replaced by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the upcoming film.

Thor himself is meanwhile with the Guardians of the Galaxy through the universe.

When we last saw Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the thunder god was still severely overweight and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy on their journeys through the universe.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth “Thor” film, we see Chris Hemsworth again in the company of the Guardians, but he has since exchanged the excess kilos for powerful muscles.

First pictures of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” set in Sydney show Hemsworth together with “Star Lord” Chris Pratt. Not only are Thor’s considerable upper arm circumference, but also his generally new look.

A film made metal cover: “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Source: Themoviedb.org)

With a flowing mane, a thin braid and his red leather vest, Thor looks like a glam rocker from the eighties. Certainly not a coincidence, after all, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” logo could have come straight from an old metal cover.

We are also eagerly awaiting the first set pictures of Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster in the 4th Thor adventure and becomes Thor herself there. Portman as Thor and Hemsworth as Guardians – the upcoming Marvel fun from director Taika Waititi promises some changes to the MCU.

On May 5, 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is due to hit the cinemas. The ongoing filming is definitely a good sign, now it is to be hoped that the upcoming Marvel films will not all be postponed again.

