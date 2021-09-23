Finma is tightening the screws for Bitcoin brokers

Big mail for Swiss crypto platforms and Bitcoin brokers: They have to significantly strengthen their money laundering precautions, such as research by finews.ch demonstrate. Finma is also responding to pressure from international anti-money laundering campaigners.

The request of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) to the Swiss companies that offer transactions with crypto currencies is unmistakable: The additional measures should be taken immediately, it says in one finews.ch present letter by Christoph Kluser, the supervisor for parabanks.

Addressed are “affiliated financial intermediaries” who are subject to certain risks in their business models. These are money laundering and terrorism financing as well as criminal acts in general. Finma is also of the opinion that it is “imperative” to define risk-reducing measures.

Tightening of the threshold for transactions

The alarmist tone relates to a certain measure: a tightening of the threshold value for transactions with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, from which customer identification is mandatory. Originally, the same rule applied to cryptos in Switzerland as to transactions with fiat money: A financial intermediary must identify the customer if a currency exchange transaction of over 5,000 francs takes place. The limit of CHF 15,000 applies to all other cash transactions.

Finma thus followed its principle of technology-neutral regulation: “same risks, same rules”. But in particular the international supervisory authority for combating money laundering, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), assesses the risks differently. At the beginning of 2021, Finma lowered the threshold for crypto transactions to 1,000 francs. There was also a consultation on this, but the current tightening is practically taking place through the back door.

Not in a day, but over a month

Finma understands the tightening as a specification, but for various crypto providers this is likely to result in a deep cut in the business model. When it comes to transactions, the Money Laundering Ordinance does not refer to a single transaction, but rather to transactions that “appear to be interrelated”. In practice this could be interpreted differently.

It is also not clear from the relevant Article 51a of the Money Laundering Ordinance whether the reporting threshold of 1,000 francs per customer applies to transactions that take place on one day or during a whole month.

It is now laid out sharply

The difference is quite significant: With a generous interpretation, transactions by a single customer of up to CHF 30,000 per month were possible without this customer having to identify himself. With a strict interpretation, it is only 1,000 francs per month.









The measure that the self-regulatory organizations (SRO) must enforce with their affiliated crypto companies follows the strict interpretation: Interconnected transactions can extend over a month, so the threshold of 1,000 francs applies, which extends over several Transactions can accrue within 30 days.

Bitcoin ATMs abused by drug dealers

The measure offended some crypto providers, also because there was no consultation on it. Bitcoin ATM providers in particular are affected by the measure – and this is what it is aimed at. Not only the FATF has put pressure, it is said at Finma. It has been shown in various cases that Bitcoin machines are used by drug dealers as a means of payment.

Accordingly, the Finma measure is not the best advertisement for the Swiss crypto location. Bitcoin is not shedding its reputation as a currency for drug traffickers and other criminals.

This measure does not change anything in the text in the Money Laundering Ordinance. That is why there was no consultation on the part of Finma. But because such Bitcoin providers are affiliated with different SROs, there is a risk of regulatory arbitrage. Finma has now clarified the interpretation of the threshold value. At Finma, the following applies with regard to technology neutrality: If other risks arise when using blockchain technology, other rules also apply.