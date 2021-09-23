Festival with Stars Metallica & Ed Sheeran – SWR3

World stars such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Metallica or Elton John are taking part in a mega music event this weekend to fight poverty and protect the environment.

“Global Citizen Live – Defend the planet. Defeat poverty ”, in German:“ Defend the planet. Defeat poverty. ”This is the motto under which many famous artists are performing 25th of September (German time: Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 7 p.m.) on behalf of the organization Global Citizen together and play a one-time 24-hour livestream event. They will perform all over the world: under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in Central Park in New York, in London, Los Angeles, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Soul and Sydney.

Through the music, the organization and the acts want to draw attention to important social issues such as environmental protection, poverty and hunger crises. Above all, it is about the time after Corona. With their campaign calling Global Citizen Politics and business to take care of a fairer world now after the pandemic.

There are among others these bands, artists:

Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Green Day, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Metallica, OneRepublic, Rag’n’Bone Man , Shawn Mendes or Stevie Wonder.

I had a long, intense Zoom meeting with the people at Global Citizen. You showed me a lot of sad things. After that, I just wanted to be a part of it. I love what they're trying to do. You are trying to save the world! I like to give some of my time for that.

With a big benefit concert online, a number of megastars have collected money for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and also dispelled a little boredom and loneliness. Stars like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones were there.

In the summer at Global Goal: Unite For Our Future it was 1.3 billion and at VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World $ 302 million. This money will specifically be used to fight the corona pandemic.