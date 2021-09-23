“Fences” with Denzel Washington is great cinema – cinema

African American pride and misery: “Fences” may be accused of clinging too much to the theatrical and not offering enough cinematic stimuli. But the film’s strength lies in its reduction.

Troy Maxson is a character of epic power and size who could easily take on a Hamlet. He has no castle or land, just a small house with a garden in proletarian Pittsburgh. He’s not a prince, just an employee of the municipal garbage disposal. But he has a pride in himself, faces the adversities of life, fails in himself and the world, as would be worthy of a tragic Shakespeare hero.

The African-American playwright August Wilson designed this character for his play “Fences” (“Zune”), which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1987. Now Denzel Washington brings the stage work to the screen as the main actor, director and producer – and after just a few minutes of film you understand why a thoroughbred actor like him takes on such material. Washington is of course very familiar with him, after all, he was already on the stage with “Fences” on New York’s Broadway in 2010 – by the way, also with acting partner Viola Davis.

This Troy can neither read nor write, but he is a man of the word, a charismatic storyteller – and an African American who is well aware of his underprivileged existence in the USA in the 1950s. Troy was only 14 years old when he fled his violent father, went north alone, stolen his way through until he ended up in prison for many years. It was only with his second wife Rose (Viola Davis) that calm came into his life, and he is proud that he has built this modest existence for himself and his family. But the ghosts of the past haunt the patriarch.









In dealing with his son he threatens to repeat his father’s mistakes. Why do not you like me? asks Cory (Jovan Adepo) and receives a lecture in concentrated verbal violence about the fact that paternal responsibility has nothing to do with affection. In Troy’s relationship with Rose, one recognizes the reliability, the trust, but also the routine of a 20-year marriage, in which economic and emotional structures of dependency such as traditional gender roles are inscribed.

On par with film classics

When he confesses his unfaithfulness to her, the rifts open – and Rose displays a strength and analytical power that leaves little of the shine of the self-sacrificing patriarch. It is this rapid turnaround in perspective in the last third of the film that makes “Fences” a real gem. Washington first draws a highly differentiated portrait of this alpha male.

Sometimes you succumb to the charm of the mouth hero, sometimes you feel connected to him in deep empathy – and then again you can no longer endure his male dominance and the cold heart that is hidden behind it. But when Rose asked “What about my dreams?” takes on a monologue that resembles an earthquake, “Fences” once again grows far beyond itself and shows the whole structural misery in which racist discrimination, patriarchal violence and very individual misconduct are depicted.

One might reproach the film for clinging too much to the theatrical and not offering enough cinematic stimuli. But the conceptual strength of the film also lies in the stimulus reduction, which is entirely dedicated to the characters and the outstanding actors. And what is a landscape shot or expensive equipment compared to a close-up of Viola Davis’s face when she sets out to free her figure from the eternally supportive life of a housewife? There should hardly be a way around this performance at the Academy Awards.

In every respect, “Fences” is a great acting theater (Washington also received an Oscar nomination, there were two more in the categories of Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay), which breathes the same air as the classics la “Endstation Sehnsucht” and beyond a strong piece of black cinema that meets Afro-American life in the USA in the 1950s at eye level and in all its contradictions.

“Fences” (Director: Denzel Washington) airs in Freiburg. (From age 6)