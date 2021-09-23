Ethereum price forecast: ETH bulls fully back

The Ethereum price is back in the bulls’ favor after posting profits on two consecutive days.

After the rather dovish decision of the FOMC, a favorable tailwind is emerging for crypto currencies.

For ETH, a return towards $ 4,000 can be expected in a few weeks.

Ethereum (ETH) was in a correction phase at the beginning of the week. However, after the dust settles on some global issues, a favorable tailwind is emerging that will help the bulls fully recoup the losses of the past two weeks. In this case, ETH could move back towards $ 4,000.

ETH cops are in full attack mode and overcome any resistance in sight

The Ethereum price has been in full recovery mode for the second day in a row, having overcome the seven days of uninterrupted losses that occurred shortly before. The bulls received support from a number of macroeconomic events that have proven to be a beneficial tailwind for the ETH price. It looks like there is a solution to Evergrande with the Chinese government stepping in. On Wednesday evening, Powell was relatively dovish for the next quarter, which helped the markets make new gains.









So the ETH price is floating on a global wave of risk taking, and the bulls are enjoying the momentum in their favor. A short-term pivot at $ 3,140 is the first level the bulls have to break today. As long as the risk-taking attitude dictates the global sentiment, prices can be expected to continue rising towards $ 3,391. This level dates back to August 16 and is of great importance in the short term.

ETH / USD daily chart

The Ethereum bulls must watch out for any attempt by sellers to set a bull trap. A break above the monthly pivot at $ 3,391 should certainly attract more buyers and add volume, encouraging another uptrend. Even if the positive tailwind wears off, the Ethereum bulls should be able to stand on their own feet and drive ETH prices higher.

Should the ETH bears be able to pull prices down again, a renewed test of the $ 3,019 mark can be expected, which will serve as support. In the event that this is not enough, the support at $ 2,695 should provide enough support to stabilize Ethereum price. This level coincides with the monthly S1 support. Directly below that is the 55-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). A double bottom formation on September 21 should attract a lot of buyers and take the opportunity to get in.