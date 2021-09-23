Ethereum NFT Bridge Launch – Recovery Towards $ 180 By Investing.com







Investing.com – The open source project Wormhole, which is based on, has succeeded in adding another function to the existing bridge to expand.

From now on, NFTs can also be exchanged between the two blockchains. So if you are in possession of non-fungible tokens such as CryptoPunks and CyberKongz, you can now move them to the Solana blockchain.

A big advantage comes from the transaction speeds (around a second), which are much higher on Solana, while the fees drop drastically compared to Ethereum. Conversely, it is also possible to mine new NFTs cheaply on SOL in order to then move the collection to Ethereum NFT projects such as OpenSeas, where they can be offered for sale.

The first version of the NFT bridge initially supports ERC-721 and SPL tokens. With further upgrades, other standard tokens should also be available for the NFT sector.

The Wormhole development team also meticulously thought about the security of NFT users during the update. The NFT Origin Verifier tool makes it possible to determine where an NFT was originally created. This is supposed to protect users from being caught by fraudsters who copy and re-mint known NFTs.

Solana community project SafeCoin is making progress

The developers of the first community version of the Solana Blockchain – SafeCoin – are also currently working on a wormhole upgrade. The launch of the ESAFE ERC-20 token was announced last night.

The SafeCoin Discord reads:

“The importance of this event should not be underestimated. It is the completion of the transition from SafeCoin to the new chain and a SafeTrade-supported transition to a very active role in the defibrillation sector.”







The community project has thus laid the foundation for interoperability with Ethereum and all developments based on it. The new 1: 1 covered ESAFE token is still managed by the team itself. In a later phase, this is the task of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

So far, the project has been in the shadow of Solana, the blockchain, which hardly anyone knew 15 months ago. However, it is quite possible that SafeCoin will soon be on everyone’s lips.

“This was just the first of many announcements regarding the many opportunities SafeCoin will bring to us in the near future.”

And anyone who thinks that SafeCoin is just a copy of Solana with a different name is very wrong. The developers have succeeded in improving the Solana consensus many times over. Therefore, the system requirements for operating a validator are much lower. In addition, the security of the consensus procedure has been improved compared to the original.

Solana technical levels

Solana is currently recovering with an SOL rate of 146.39 dollars by 11.59 percent. With a market capitalization of $ 43.2 billion, rival Ripple is not far away in 6th place in the cryptocurrency ranking with $ 46 billion.

The daily chart shows that the support for the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 66.28 to $ 215.19) has held at $ 123.16 on a daily closing basis.

The recovery of the past 24 hours even caused the price to rise above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 140.73. As long as there is no decline below this support, a test of the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 158.30 can be expected. This increases the scope for further profits in the direction of $ 180.

From Marco Oehrl