Ethereum course currently above $ 3,000 – Fed and Evergrande are moving

Ether back over $ 3,000 – bargain hunters on the prowl

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is still on a recovery course on Thursday. The most important digital currency gains around five percent to over 44,400 dollars within 24 hours. Ether, the second most important digital currency in terms of market size, can also continue to grow in the slipstream of the Bitcoin recovery. A unit of ether currently costs over $ 3,130, around seven percent more than the day before.

Bargain hunters are on the prowl and ensure a temporary change of mood.

The US Federal Reserve ensures a good mood in the crypto markets

The result of yesterday’s US Federal Reserve meeting is luring investors back into the markets. Late on Wednesday evening it was announced that the US Federal Reserve was leaving everything as it was and that bond purchases could soon be scaled back. The purchases of securities in the amount of 120 billion dollars per month will continue for the time being. The signal that the loose monetary policy is to continue is grist to the mill of investors.

Concerns about “Evergrande” are in the background, but remain

Relief also resonates from the ranks of the financially troubled real estate company Evergrande. A subsidiary had announced an important interest payment for today. However, investors should not praise the day before the evening when it comes to “Evergrande”.









The hanging game about the imbalance of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande hovers like a sword of Damocles over the heads of investors. So far, the stock exchanges have been poking around as to whether the government will give the company a helping hand or let it hit the wall. This recently fueled concerns about a property crash.

Ethereum course: it could go on like this

While the Bitcoin price continues to be listed below the important 200-day line from a chart point of view, Ether investors re-entered the previous day at around 2,600 dollars or the 200-day average. In contrast to Bitcoin, the Ethereum price continues to trade above the relevant indicator line for the long-term.

Overriding, recapturing the psychological mark of $ 3,500 remains elementary in order to be able to force new upward momentum.

In view of the current downward trend, there is still a risk that it is merely a technical countermovement and thus a flash in the pan. It is also important to take a look at the Bitcoin course, which should give the route for the coming hours and days.

At least from a short-term perspective, the results of the latest Fed meeting and the relief from the financially troubled real estate giant Evergrande are arguments to buy for investors.

