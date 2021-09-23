Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsErdogan relies on blockchain: "We are at war with Bitcoin"
News

Erdogan relies on blockchain: “We are at war with Bitcoin”

By Hasan Sheikh
0
57




Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a war on Bitcoin at a question and answer session for young people in the Turkish city of Mersin. The use of cryptocurrencies was banned as early as April. “We are in a war against Bitcoin,” said Erdogan at the question and answer session, which young people from all over the country could take part in, reports “Bloomberg” and the crypto news site “Cointelegraph”.

“We will make progress with our own currency. Because that is what we can best identify with,” said the president. Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım also shared this view. He explained that cryptocurrencies would need stricter supervision and the potential risk was too high: “It’s like selling a fictitious futures contract.”

The development of the digital lira should ensure control of the financial system for Erdogan. The central bank itself had not spoken out against the use of cryptocurrencies.




“In the war against crypto”: Expansion of the blockchain infrastructure planned

In contrast to the cryptocurrency, Turkey is positive about blockchain. The first plans to work on a national blockchain infrastructure were announced as early as 2019. Turkey in particular is the right center for this, with its location on two continents. The first tests for a digital central bank currency should take place at the end of 2021.

Book tip: “Travel Guide Turkey”

Travel with insider tips. With EXTRA folding map & travel atlas (advertisement)


Previous articleThe best David vs. Goliath films
Next articleChristian Bale: Funny confusion with Donald Trump
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv