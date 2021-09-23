Thursday, September 23, 2021
Emma Watson smooches her boyfriend: Not because of single!

Single or not? Emma Watson’s relationship state has been a mystery for the past few weeks. Now the actress is providing clarity

Emma Watson, 28, doesn’t like talking about her personal life. But sometimes a photo is worth a thousand words.

Emma Watson: Happy for half a year

Unofficially, the “Harry Potter” actress has been together with fellow actor Chord Overstreet, 29, for around six months. For a few weeks there have been rumors that everything was over and over between the “Glee” star and Emma. “It didn’t work that well,” a source told the British gossip “The Sun”. But quite obviously the opposite is the case!




They make out through Los Angeles

Because in the latest paparazzi pictures, the actors make out pretty hard in the streets of Los Angeles. The two of them wear T-shirts and are more in a rotten than a glamor look. The couple went to the cinema together and dined in a vegan restaurant, the US portal “EOnline” knows. After that, the two allegedly even did their shopping together. It certainly doesn’t look like being single.

