Emma Watson: Embarrassing grammatical mistake in protest tattoo

With a tattoo, Emma Watson wanted to demonstrate against sexism in the film industry at an Oscar party. But the actress made an embarrassing grammatical error.

Update (6.3.): In the meantime, the actress herself has also spoken out. In a Twitter post, Emma Watson responded with great wit to criticism of her fake tattoo grammatical error.

Los Angeles – Actress Emma Watson wanted to set an example at the “Vanity Affair” magazine’s Oscar aftershow party: It wasn’t the black velvet dress that was the eye-catcher when the 27-year-old walked the red carpet, but a new tattoo on her right forearm.

With an ornate lettering, Emma Watson probably wanted to draw attention to the “Time’s up” campaign, with which Hollywood stars fight against sexual violence in the film industry. However, it was not this circumstance that caused a stir, but that Emma Watson made an embarrassing grammatical error in her tattoo: The actress was missing an apostrophe on her forearm and so the political statement became “Time’s up”. , the relatively meaningless “times up”. And that despite the fact that the geek from the “Harry Potter” films had studied English literature at the renowned Brown University and Worcester College at Oxford University.

The nasty comments on the net were not long in coming: “Very weak grammar” or “I thought so much it was better than that”, one read on Twitter, for example.

@EmmaWatson have you forgotten the apostrophe on your “Time’s up” tattoo. Very poor grammar.





Other users pointed out that no mistake might have been made. Because the hashtag #TimesUp, which the campaign uses on Twitter, does not contain an apostrophe either.

Mistake or not: Emma Watson has definitely achieved her goal of drawing attention to the “Time’s up” campaign. The alleged spelling mistake probably gave the movement an even bigger stage. According to various media, the actress apparently does not have to deal with an elaborate tattoo correction: Accordingly, the tattoo was washable.

