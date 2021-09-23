Emma Stone: Now she’s commenting on the rumors

The actress first explained in an interview why she never spoke about their relationship

When it was announced in early April that Emma Stone and her fellow actor Andrew Garfield wanted to take a break after three years of relationship, thousands of fan hearts broke in two.

Ever since the two Hollywood stars stood in front of the camera for “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2011 and also fell in love behind the camera, they have been one of Hollywood’s absolute dream couples. So it’s no wonder that there is great interest in her private life.

Lots of speculation



Right now, in the months after the alleged hiatus, there was a lot of speculation: Are they separated, were they ever separated, are they a couple again?

Now the 26-year-old commented on the many rumors for the first time. In an interview with the American “Wall Street Journal” she said: “This is exactly why I do not talk about these things. There is always so much speculation and often without a valid reason.

Once you start replying to it and say, ‘No, that’s not true’, everyone thinks, ‘If we press them long enough, we will definitely get a comment on it, so let’s see what we call it Next about them can invent ‘”

Oscars 2015 The most beautiful beauty looks of the stars



13 images

Emma shows understanding



The actress, who was even nominated for an Oscar, admits that she understands the interest, but her private life is so important to her that “it just never feels good to talk about it, so do.” [sie] it not”.









A separated couple looks different: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are relaxed shopping in Malibu, California. © Splashnews.com

The story with the paper bag



As grown-up as it sounds, sometimes Emma is just a cheeky, young girl – and that is precisely why she is so popular.

Alyssa + Justin were once a couple What do you think Jessica thinks of this picture?



71 images

We remember: shortly after the alleged separation, she was seen with a brown paper bag on which the name of her (ex) boyfriend was clearly visible. “When I picked up the bag, I thought it was funny, especially the thought of the reaction of the paparazzi out there.”

“A little rebellion in me”



She admits she could have hidden the bag or his name, but says, “There’s probably a bit of a rebellion inside of me when I hear all these stories and get asked about them, most of which are not true. And even when I am not true, then it’s just not true. “

Whether she means exactly the rumors and speculations about an alleged separation remains open. Perhaps the actress will soon give you another tip … The latest photos of the two of them while they are relaxing shopping actually speak for themselves.

lho

Gala