“Dune” in the cinema: On the delicacy of domination

“Dune”, in the cinema from September 16th. With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Director: Denis Villeneuve

Saving the planet or exploiting the planet, that is the question! Everyday business in the Atreides tribe. With exactly this initial question, the film “Dune”, set in the distant year 10191, is arrested in our present, in which we look perplexed at flood disasters, forest fires and our eternal hunger for growth. In “Dune” we also look into the deep eyes of Timothée Chalamet. (Also read: Timothée Chalamet wears the coolest and cheapest sneakers at the Met Gala)

Chalamet plays Paul, the youngest offspring of the Atreides, a ruling dynasty in whose hands the fate of several planets will fall – and within us lies the question of what kind of person will lead us out of the crisis.

Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Timothée Chalamet in “Dune”





Warner bros.

Rambo won’t fix it

We know that our time does not need a “Universal Soldier” like Jean-Claude van Damme in 1992. Thanks to Neo, we have long since internalized the distrust of reality in “The Matrix” from 1999, Keanu Reeves! And with Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo” flattening everything around him, a crisis has never been overcome anyway. Every time has its heroes. (Also Read: These Are Critically the Best Netflix Series of All Time)

In the long-awaited remake that Denis Villeneuve made of the science fiction novel cycle by Frank Herbert with a budget of 165 million dollars, he sifts out of the old sand a type of ruler who fits our time. A hero who bears far less resemblance to Rambo than to Shakespeare’s Hamlet – a prince who struggles to avenge the murder of his father in order to restore order to the world, which has fallen apart.

Scarcity of resources as a thriller

In the year 10191 the world has long ceased to be the one world we know, but a universe in which planets are divided up among long warring rulers. No matter who concerns whom here: They all live in distress. The Atreides, from whose perspective we are taken into the saga, are at a turning point. Their leader, Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), has just received the administration of the desert planet Arrakis from a higher power. (Also read: “Jackass”: This is how high the treatment costs of Johnny Knoxville and Co. have been over the years)

Administration could also mean exploitation here. On Arrakis – called “Dune” – you can get spice, a resource that is highly coveted in the entire universe, of which it is not entirely clear whether it is fuel, drug or both. The only thing that is clear is the symbolic role of Spice, which is reminiscent of our fight for oil today – scarcity of resources as a thriller. That the Dune deal, in which the Atreides got involved, was a trap to rearrange the forces among the planets was almost as foreseeable as the conflicts that developed between the Atreides and the indigenous people of the desert planet, the Fremen people. Under the leadership of Stilgar, played by Javier Bardem, they are no longer the “free men” that Fremen sounds like.