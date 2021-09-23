Thursday, September 23, 2021
Dogecoin: is becoming more and more accepted!

By Hasan Sheikh
RedSwan CRE, a tokenization platform focused on the leading commercial real estate sector is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as one of the payment options for investments in two apartment buildings.

What’s happened

The properties are Lakehouse, a luxury 270-unit apartment building on Lake Merritt near downtown Oakland, California, and the 251-unit Apollo Apartments in the Edmonds suburb of Seattle, Washington.

“Accredited investors will be able to use Dogecoin to purchase fractional ownership of the buildings that can later be traded like stocks,” the company said on its website. This will be the first time that major real estate value is available to a dedicated crypto community.

Investments in the real estate start at $ 1,000 apiece, and the company also accepts US dollars and stablecoins pegged to the dollar in addition to Dogecoin.

RedSwan CRE added that the combined capital increase for these two deals is $ 36 million, with $ 20 million for Lakehouse and $ 16 million for Apollo.

Why is it important?

Despite the rapidly growing popularity of Dogecoin as an investment vehicle, the transaction options for the cryptocurrency have been relatively limited.




In March, the Dallas Mavericks began by Mark CubanTo accept Dogecoin payments, which made them the most prominent U.S. company to accept the asset. Other companies that accept Dogecoin are the Latvian airline AirBaltic, the UK web hosting company HostMeNow and the Canadian internet service provider EasyDNS.

But the vast majority of US companies keep Dogecoin payments off their agenda, even though a few have recognized the cryptocurrency’s presence. This week resulted AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aaron conducted a poll asking if the cinema chain should accept Dogecoin as a payment option; The company excluded Dogecoin from the cryptocurrency options it planned to make available for online payments later that year.

Elon Musk, who has spent seemingly endless amounts of time tweeting about Dogecoin, conducted a similar poll in May asking if people were using Dogecoin payment options for buying Dogecoin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles. Despite the overwhelming public support for the idea, Tesla has not yet accepted Dogecoin.

Image: KNFind from Pixabay.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
