Thursday, September 23, 2021
DOGE course explodes: massive increase in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu owners

By Hasan Sheikh
  • The total number of daily Dogecoin transactions has dropped below 18,000, its lowest level since 2017.
  • Shiba Inu now has 668,810 memecoin owners, an 18% increase over the past three months.
  • AMC plans to accept Dogecoin for online payments, and Robinhood is preparing to launch a wallet to store and transfer DOGE.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have grown in popularity in the past few weeks. The SHIB community continues to campaign for the Memecoin to be listed on Robinhood, the commission-free exchange.

On-chain activity in the Dogecoin network has reached its lowest level since 2017

The total number of daily transactions on the Dogecoin network has fallen below 18,000. This week, transaction volumes hit their lowest level since Bitcoin’s historic bull market in 2017.

In April 2021, the number of transactions peaked at 100,000. Historically, a decrease in on-chain activity has been associated with a decrease in demand for an asset; however, in the case of the Shiba-Inu cryptocurrency, the opposite is true.

DOGE

Dogecoin daily transaction volume

The popularity of Dogecoin has increased with the announcement of the commission-free exchange Robinhood that it will soon be launching a cryptocurrency wallet that would support depositing and transferring the Memecoin.




Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, the world’s largest cinema chain, asked his Twitter followers if Dogecoin should be accepted for online payments. Over 70% of the survey participants answered in the affirmative.

The “Dogecoin killer” Shiba Inu saw the number of token holders increase by over 18%. As of September 21, 668,810 wallets hold Shiba Inu in their cryptocurrency portfolio.

Shib

Total Shiba Inu Owners and Transfers as of September 21, 2021

In response to the increasing acceptance of Dogecoin in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, co-inventor Billy Markus tweeted:

Okay, we can overreact now

Robinhood wallets are huge news for Dogecoin – they open up the real benefits of cryptocurrencies to so many users! https://t.co/pSV2WiopwN

– Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) September 22, 2021

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, responded to the tweet from Dogecoin co-inventor @ BillyM2k, stating that DOGE must be dropped so users can buy movie tickets using the cryptocurrency.

It is very important that the Doge fees go down for things like buying movie tickets to be feasible

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

Since the exciting announcements, Dogecoin is up over 7% and the cryptocurrency continues its upward trend.

The analysts at FXStreet have evaluated where the Shiba Inu price could head next. Analysts believe SHIB is poised to rebound to $ 0.00000900. At the time of this writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.00000728.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
