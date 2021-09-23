Disney + Day – An anniversary that can be seen

It’s been almost two years since The Walt Disney Company launched its own streaming provider. Now, with Disney + Day on November 12, 2021, they want to create a real festival for all subscribers and fans. Almost all studios present new shows and must-see content.

What is Disney + Day?

Disney + Day is a large-scale celebration of the second year anniversary of The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service. The global party includes many new productions from all popular Disney brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and a lot more. There will also be a presentation for all viewers in which future projects, ideas and other things from Disney will be shown. Disney + is also using the anniversary to open up new markets. As of November 12, 2021, fans from the Asia-Pacific regions will finally be able to stream Disney +. Even the various Disney theme parks are laying out the blue carpet and will advertise new attractions. In addition to trailers, exclusive clips and first looks, films and new series are freely available









A day for all streaming lovers

At the top of every list is “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which was recently only seen in cinemas. Then the VIP ban for “Jungle Cruise”, the new attraction film about Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily Blunt, will disappear. In addition to these two “older” films, Disney is reinterpreting “Kevin Home Alone” as “Not home alone again. Disney’s animation studios are also providing new material. A short film series about sweet Olaf from “Frozen” and an animated short film about “Luca”, “Ciao Alberto” are already in the starting blocks. The first five episodes of Jeff Goldblum’s “The World according to Jeff Goldblum” are published by “National Geographic”. The new “Star” enriches Disney + Day with a series called “Dopesick” in which Michael Keaton takes the lead role. Last but not least, the two big brands, Marvel and Star Wars, each deliver specials on the future of their universe and the popular figure of Boba Fett. All of this can be seen from November 12, 2021.

