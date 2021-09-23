“Didn’t mean harm to anyone”: Cardi B apologizes for illegal party

Cardi B celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and relatives. Too exuberant if you ask her fans. Now that the rapper has been massively criticized on Twitter, she apologizes for the gathering. But at some point it becomes too colorful for her.

Cardi B apparently had a boisterous party with friends and relatives on Thanksgiving. At least this is suggested by the many videos that are circulating on Instagram. However, many of her fans are of the opinion that the 28-year-old went over the rails with her little private party. You accuse her of not adhering to the applicable corona measures at the meeting.

“Twelve children and 25 adults on vacation. That was great!”, Cardi B said tweeted at the weekend. Her husband, rapper Offset, and other guests had also posted dozens of videos of the little party. The couple can be seen dancing with many friends. None of them wears a mask, the safety distance is not respected.









The rapper’s videos met with incomprehension from fans in the face of calls from U.S. health officials and politicians to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to a small number of people this year due to the pandemic. In countless comments and tweets, Cardi B and Offset were accused of “reckless behavior”. Most of the assembly’s videos have now been deleted, but previously shared by many other users, and are therefore still circulating online.

“But it was worth it”

Cardi B has now responded to the criticism in several tweets and apologized to her fans. “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean harm to anyone,” said the 28-year-old. It was the first time she had visited her family in a long time “and it felt so good and it was so uplifting”. However, they have “spent a lot of money” in advance to have all guests tested. “But it was worth it and I had no intention of upsetting anyone”.

She and everyone she works with get tested four times a week, she added. But apparently the criticism did not decrease after their declaration. And so the rapper felt compelled to drop another tweet shortly afterwards. “People try too hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world,” she wrote mockingly.

Cardi B caused horror on her birthday in October. There she also celebrated a party – with hundreds of guests in Las Vegas. Again no trace of sufficient safety distance or masks. Instead, the party crowd huddled together, sang together and apparently enjoyed life without worries.