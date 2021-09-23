Criminals caught in Bulgaria: gang advertises with Stallone’s fake passport

In order to convince potential customers of their work, criminals advertise a forged passport of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone. During a house search in Bulgaria, the police made other interesting discoveries.

Sylvester Stallone as a Bulgarian citizen: Criminals in Bulgaria apparently used a forged passport for the Hollywood actor to advertise their services. The passport under Stallone’s name and with a picture of the US star was found during the house search of a member of the alleged forger gang in the city of Plovdiv, the prosecutor said.









Investigators believe that the gang showed the document to potential customers “as an example of the high quality of their work”. According to the prosecutor, four gang members were charged with alleged falsification-related crimes and two other members were charged with other crimes.

The house search was part of a large-scale police operation. Since the beginning of the week, police officers have been taking action against the forgers in several regions of Bulgaria with the participation of the US secret service and Europol. In addition to the forged passport from Stallone and other counterfeit ID documents and driver’s licenses, the emergency services seized thousands of high-quality forged one-hundred-euro bills and 50-dollar bills.