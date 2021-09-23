Crazier than Dogecoin: Next crypto hype thanks to Tesla boss Elon Musk









The universe of cryptocurrencies is full of strange coins. The fun currency Dogecoin is one such example. With the support of KISS founder Gene Simmons and Tesla boss Elon Musk, the course reached unimagined heights. This month Musk triggered the next hype – price increase today: at times more than 20 percent!

It started on September 13th. “Floki has arrived,” wrote Elon Musk on Twitter. He also posted a photo of his dog.

As a result, crypto jokers were busy buying currencies with a “floki” in their name. For example, the actually insignificant currency Floki Inu, a Dogecoin offshoot, rose by several hundred percent in the following days. Then the price corrected sharply, only to rise again today by more than 20 percent.









Small special currencies such as Dogecoin and Floki Inu are only suitable for experienced crypto traders and gamblers. THE SHAREHOLDER recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum (ether) as speculative admixtures in the depot.

