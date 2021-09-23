Combine a jacket with a T-shirt: Keanu Reeves and David Beckham show you how to do it right

The principle, a Combine a jacket with a T-shirt, we already know from the 1980s and 1990s. This styling has become one of the favorite looks for dates, offices, red carpets, and all kinds of events where you have to put a little extra effort into your outfit but don’t want to go as far as wearing a full suit with a shirt and tie.

Gone are the days of having to wear a suit every time you walk into the office and you have a lot more options beyond the formal look. But you have to keep in mind that even the most popular trend looks can look bad if you don’t pay attention to the details, the cut or the right color combinations. (Also: shirt alternatives in the style check – five suits without a shirt)

There isn’t a single rule, law, or theory that says you can a jacket not combine with a t-shirt allowed. In fact, you’ll see the best-dressed men all over the world doing just that (and additionally swapping their leather shoes for sneakers).

How do you combine a jacket with a T-shirt and what should you watch out for in order not to fail with the styling?

Combine a jacket with a T-shirt like Keanu Reeves and David Beckham

David Beckham in a light blue suit by Dior Men with a t-shirt and white high-top sneakers





Getty Images

Pay attention to the silhouette of the suit

The most important thing for this look is that Choosing the right suit and jacket. Since this is a more casual look, it is best to choose a sports suit, a jacket made of a light, flowing material such as linen. To make it look wanted, the suit should match the style of the T-shirt, i.e. it shouldn’t have too extreme a contrast between the levels of formality.

Buy here: Sustainable white T-shirt, from Mango, 9 euros, from Mango PR

The shirt, the material and the cut

If you want to wear a t-shirt under a jacket, it should be from good quality, clean and thick to be enough. It’s also important to pay attention to the shape of the collar to make sure the shirt fits perfectly and that the look won’t be ruined if you take off your jacket.