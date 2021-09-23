Classic film noir starring Jack Nicholson on TV today

Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) was supposed to just watch the architect Horris Mulwray cheating after he was hired by his wife Evelyn. Or so he thought, but when the real Mrs. Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) shows up in Gittes’ office, a web of lies and deceit begins to unfold, which Gittes tries to unroll with Evelyn’s support.

Chinatown is one of the most important films of the New Hollywood era. The Roman Polanski classic was able to breathe new life into film noir after the genre had been in the background for a while and became one of its most famous representatives. The complex story about the darker aspects of Los Angeles earned screenwriter Robert Towne an Oscar back then and is still convincing today.









More: My heart for classics – me, Chinatown & Jack Nicholson’s broken nose

Incidentally, this is not the last case of Jake Gittes, because 16 years after the film Jack Nicholson directed a sequel himself. The Trail Leads Back – The Two Jakes got mixed reviews, but if you like Chinatown, you might enjoy its sequel, too.

Today on TV: Chinatown (1974)

Time: 10:35 p.m.

Channel: 3Sat