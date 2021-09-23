Christian Bale: Funny confusion with Donald Trump

The actions of US President Donald Trump often leave heads shaking. Christian Bale also had to experience this once.

Christian Bale (44, “The Dark Knight”) really gives everything for his roles. Sometimes it increases, sometimes it decreases. But his acting talent is not bad either. In an interview with the industry journal “Variety”, the “Batman Begins” star said that he was even once thought to be his film alter ego Bruce Wayne – by Donald Trump (72, “Great agian!”) Himself .

It was very “amusing”

It was in 2011 when Bale met the billionaire entrepreneur for the first time and, to date, also for the last time. “We were just shooting ‘Batman – The Dark Knight Rises’ in Trump Tower and he said: ‘Come up to the office,'” says the actor of his unexpected encounter with the current US President. Then he continues, “I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne.”









How did Trump come up with the idea that the cartoon character was really standing in front of him? “I was dressed like Bruce Wayne,” the actor continues. “So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne too.” Obviously, Bale did not want to reveal the mix-up. According to his own account, he found the conversation “very amusing” and just played along. At that time, of course, he had no inkling that Trump would “toy with the idea of ​​running for president.”

Political things are also in the 44-year-old’s latest film. In “Vice” Bale plays the former Vice President of the United States of America, Dick Cheney (77). The political drama will open in US cinemas on December 25th. The film should be shown in Germany from February 28, 2019.

CodeList