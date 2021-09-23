In Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises embodied Christian Bale Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The Dark Knight Rises was released in 2012, so it’s now five years since Bale slipped into the role of the Dark Knight.

As part of the press tour for his latest film Hostiles Bale came back to talking about his time as Batman:









“I have mixed feelings about it. I’ll be eternally grateful to Chris. For example, I have Rescue Dawn, Werner (Herzog) and I have been trying to put that together for years. American Psycho – Mary Harron and I worked on it for years. Nobody cared. Why? Because of me. Chris cast me for Batman and suddenly everyone was saying, “Yeah, sure! We’ll try him.” It changed everything. It was the first time I’ve made a film this size. That was a real learning curve for me. I’ve struggled with it for a long time. Sometimes I still do this. But I just learn to accept the good things. “

Bale uses method acting, which tended to help isolate himself from the rest of the team while filming: