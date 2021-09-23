Chris Pratt: He’s filing for divorce from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt was married to Anna Faris for eight years and has now filed for divorce. There will be no mud fight

Chris Pratt (38, “Guardians of the Galaxy 2”) has now allegedly filed for divorce from Anna Faris (41, “Mom”). This is reported by the US celebrity portal “TMZ”. Accordingly, the actor is said to have presented the papers to the court on Friday, apparently in which the usual “irreconcilable differences” are given as the reason for separation. Pratt and Faris were married for eight years.

War of the Roses with Anna Faris and Chris Pratt?



The divorce should take place peacefully. As “TMZ” also reported, Anna Faris submitted divorce papers at the same time as her ex – with the same content, as it is said. Accordingly, both apply for joint custody of the five-year-old son Jack. Both also allegedly reserve the right to receive maintenance payments, but according to “TMZ” it is unlikely that they will ever claim it.









She already has a new one



The date of separation is July 13, according to the report. Officially, Pratt and Faris broke up on August 6th. According to information from “TMZ”, a marriage contract almost completely regulates how the couple’s property is distributed. The divorce is said to be “completely amicable”, writes “TMZ”, citing insiders who are said to be close to the two actors. Anna Faris is said to have been in a relationship again for several weeks, cameraman Michael Barrett (47) is said to be the new man by her side.

