Chris Pratt congratulates his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger so sweetly

June 09, 2021 – 10:38 p.m. clock

“Thank you for changing everything for me”

What a sweet expression of love! On June 8, Chris Pratt (41) and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To congratulate his partner, the actor shared a series of photos and a few touching lines on Instagram. “Thank you for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back again. For at least two or three more years,” he wrote. In the photos, the author can be seen, among other things, during her pregnancy and during her husband’s pedicure.

Over a million likes for these photos




After a few hours, Pratts Post was able to collect over a million likes – Marvel co-star Tom Holland (25) also clicked “Like”. “Happy anniversary! I love you both,” commented Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver (65). “Congratulations, brother! It seems to me as if it was yesterday,” commented “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn (50).

“To be loved by you is the greatest”

But Schwarzenegger did not miss the opportunity to congratulate her lover on Instagram. “Happy anniversary to my dear angel face. To love you and to be loved by you is the greatest thing,” wrote the 31-year-old mom under a sweet video clip of the two. She feels “blessed” to be able to spend every day with Pratt and to share a family with him.

