Chris Pratt after separation: does he have a new girlfriend?

Chris Pratt has been officially single since his marriage to Anna Faris. Now he was seen meeting an unknown blonde

Anna Faris, 41, and Chris Pratt, 38, announced their marriage last summer. After the “Scary-Movie” actress showed up early with the cameraman Michael Barrett, 47, Pratt took his time and did not want to switch straight back into dating mode. Is he now over the failed marriage?

Chris Pratt is dating unknown woman



After being out of the game for over eight years when it came to dating, the Hollywood babe seemed to have opted for a classic meeting at the café to take out an unknown blonde. What worked back then will surely still work today, right? In any case, on Wednesday he was spotted having a lively conversation in Los Angeles, as pictures on TMZ show. His companion smiled constantly, touches on the arm happened naturally and there seemed to be a general familiarity. Could the beautiful woman be his new partner or was it a purely platonic meeting?









And the rumors about Olivia Munn?



Most recently, the “Jurassic World” star was said to have had an affair with the beautiful Olivia Munn, 37. She also recently went through a breakup. Means: The two Hollywood stars are in a similar phase of life. Did you support each other here? No, the brunette directly dismissed the rumors. So more meaning could be attached to the coffee party with the beautiful stranger.

