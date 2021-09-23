“Charlie’s Angels”: That’s why Cameron Diaz wore a short cut

This look by Cameron Diaz (47) was actually not wanted. Together with Drew Barrymore (45) and Lucy Liu (51), the actress appeared in “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000. With success – another film was produced three years later. The angels shone with their martial arts and their stylish looks. Convinced in the first part Cameron with a blonde short hairstyle. As she now reveals, however, this haircut was anything but planned.

In a live stream on Instagram with star stylist Gucci Westman, she now confessed that she was partly to blame for the platinum blonde haircut. Because shortly before the filming of the strip began, the now 47-year-old had dyed her hair brown. “We want you blonde,” she heard from the crew when she appeared on the set. So within a week she had to change her mane from dark to light – which literally melted her hair. “It just fell to that length,” confessed Cameron.

Even if the haircut for the “Mad About Mary” actress was unfamiliar at first, she quickly got used to it. “It sparked my love for short hair. I’m thinking about cutting it off again soon”the newly minted mother chatted.

Cameron Diaz in Berlin, 2014

Cameron Diaz, actress

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in Hollywood in May 2019

142 Longer hair suits the actress better. 182 I think she’s really pretty with short hair. 306 She always looks great.



