Thursday, September 23, 2021
News

Channing Tatum: Amanda Seyfried chats over film kiss

By Arjun Sethi
In an interview with BBC 1 Radio, a fan of Amanda Michelle Seyfried (28) wanted to know what a kiss from Channing Tatum (34) feels like – she played lovers with him in the drama “The Shine of Silence”. Apparently, Amanda Michelle Seyfried was a little taken by surprise by the question. Reluctantly she replied, “Um … I can’t remember.” While her “A Million Ways to Die in the West” colleague Seth MacFarlane (40), with whom she sat in an interview to promote the film, had great trouble keeping a fit of laughter in check, Amanda Seyfried struggled for words.




Finally, about Channing Tatum’s kissing skills, she said, “I’m pretty sure … it was … it was great! It was easy! He’s a funny guy.” After all, Amanda Seyfried seems to like Channing Tatum as a colleague. “The Shine of Silence” by Lasse Hallström (67) from 2010 tells the story of a tragic love. The soldier ‘John Tyree’, played by Channing Tatum, falls madly in love with the young ‘Savannah’, played by Amanda Seyfried, while on vacation. By 09/11 ‘John’ extended his military service and after a few years ‘Savannah’ separated from him by letter.

In contrast, the pretty blonde’s new film, “A Million Ways to Die in the West” is a hilarious western parody in which she plays the spoiled bitch ‘Louise’. Seth MacFarlane plays the good-natured idiot and hypochondriac sheep farmer ‘Albert’ who tries to survive in the Wild West and win back his great love ‘Louise’. The film has been in cinemas nationwide since May 29th.


