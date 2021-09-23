Cardano Summit 2021 – we can expect this news at the Cardano Summit

Until recently there were few details about the summit. However, it was known that it would be a “mix of virtual and live events from around the world”. So the upcoming Cardano summit promises to be an epic experience in the virtual world.

According to the developers of Input Output Global (IOG), the event will not only be “virtual”, but the summit will go one step further. The aim is to combine the exploration of virtual worlds with a typical conference setup.

As this is a novel approach to crypto-conferencing, expectations for the Cardano Summit are high. This is even more true when you consider that “stunning” announcements are to be made during the event:

The Cardano Foundation’s head of branding and communications, Sidney Vollmer, announced stunning partnership announcements for the summit in a tweet to spark interest from the community. It “will blow people away,” he confidently says:

“I don’t really want to brag or anything, but… some of the partnerships we’re announcing at #CardanoSummit are going to blow people away. I am really grateful for the opportunities we have at @ CardanoStiftung to change the world for the better and have fun together. Tune in. “

However, it is not yet known exactly which partner it will be. The timing of the tweet was particularly apt, however, as the IOG had introduced the smart contract functionality two days earlier. This future dApp development is currently a hotly debated topic.









However, that does not mean that well-known, promising projects are not in the starting blocks. Liqwid Finance, for example, to name a few, will bring decentralized credit and bond markets to Cardano. There is also SundaeSwap, which offers a decentralized token exchange. Both projects are scheduled to start in October.

As mentioned earlier, the great attraction of the Cardano Summit is the inclusion of virtual worlds that users can explore. They are called Main Stage, Utility, Governance, Impact, Adoption, Catalyst, and Community.

In addition, as in a game in a virtual world, participants can interact with others in a “speech bubble” when they are in close proximity.

The Cardano Summit 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 25th and 26th. At https://summit.cardano.org/ you can register for the Cardano Summit and take part in the event free of charge.

Image via Pixabay / license