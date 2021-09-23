Cardano before 91% rally? Top financial advisor predicts massive increase

One look at the charts is enough and every crypto investor sees: Cardano is currently suffering. The digital asset is on the downside along with the rest of the market suffering from the Evergrande situation in China. It feels like everything is in a downward trend as the situation evolves. The biggest link with the market is the fact that Tether allegedly owns some of the Evergrande bonds.

This has had a major impact on the crypto market. Bitcoin fell to a monthly low with the news, and as the altcoins followed suit, Cardano saw falling prices as well. They fell to lows not seen since the rally began in August. Current indicators also suggest that the market is prepared for a further decline. However, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere, disagrees. He believes: ADA may be down, but it’s far from over.

Cardano’s bull run is not over yet

Green also explained his reasons why Cardano’s lucky streak is far from over. The CEO points to the technological advances of the project, in particular the recent expansion of the blockchain to include smart contracts (although ADA founder Charles Hoskinson would like to change the name). Because of this, Green points out that the digital asset will soon hit new all-time highs.

In an interview with Insider, the CEO points out that Cardano currently has the reputation of being a “green” cryptocurrency. Coupled with a broader crypto market rally, Green sees the price of the digital asset rise to $ 4 by the end of 2021. Given the current ADA rate, that would be a 91% increase.

A big reason for Green’s optimistic stance on Cardano has to do with the network’s applications. The latest addition to smart contracts could have opened Cardano for the booming decentralized financial market (DeFi) – and thus for numerous new blockchain applications. The deVere CEO believes the ability to solve problems is a key driving force:









“What to look at is the purpose of the cryptocurrency, how long it has been in the market, market capitalization, and the underlying solutions. Cryptocurrencies that solve problems are likely to be more successful than those that don’t. “

The longer a cryptocurrency has been in the market, the more trust it has gained, and cryptocurrencies developed on strong networks will last longer, Green said.

Just as bullish on Ethereum

Green isn’t just bullish on Cardano. According to his own statement, the CEO is just as bullish on Ethereum. The reasons for this are in principle similar. Both projects are important for users due to their extensive application possibilities and therefore have good prospects of an upturn in the market. Investor interest in the project has also increased, making it more valuable than most other projects on the market.

According to Green, Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin. And that although the pioneering cryptocurrency is sure to return to its previous all-time high before the end of the year, as the CEO suspects. He expects Bitcoin price growth of 50% and more. Given his stance, it’s not surprising that Green believes Ethereum will trade higher than Bitcoin over the next five years.

