Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden: Just a year after the first kiss

by Frank Siering



Less than a year after the first kiss, Cameron Diaz and “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden got married in Beverly Hills. For many Diaz friends it was a real New Year’s surprise. By Frank Siering, Los Angeles

But that was now quick! Just a year of dating and a few weeks of engagement were enough for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden to know that they want to stay together for a lifetime. On Monday evening – in an apparently quickly improvised garden wedding at the home of Hollywood superstar Diaz – the couple exchanged the rings and the yes-word. Forever single Diaz, 42 years old, is under the hood!

The quick wedding not only surprised gossip experts. Various Hollywood friends of Diaz were probably not informed in advance or did not want to break their promised silence. When asked about the rumor, Diaz friend Adam Sandler shrugged his shoulders: “I don’t know anything.”

The 42-year-old Diaz (“Charlie’s Angels”, “Sex Tape”) had said several times in the past that she “felt no pressure to finally have to marry or have children”. She confirmed this again to stern 2014: “I don’t understand why women let themselves be put under so much pressure to get under the hood. I’m very happy even without a marriage certificate.”

Hen party at the Beverly Hills Hotel



The evening before, Diaz had been seen with her fiancé, the “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden, in the posh restaurant “Il Cielo” in Beverly Hills. There friends had scattered rose petals on the table. Maybe this is a small indication that more than just the New Year was celebrated here.

Then on Monday afternoon the events rolled over. Midday TV magazines sent their helicopters to Beverly Hills and had Diaz fly over the property. A huge white tent was erected there in the garden, flower arrangements (white roses) from the noble florist “Velvet Garden” were delivered, as well as plenty of chairs and tables.

Official confirmation only after the wedding



Diaz and Madden, whose twin brother is married to the former reality star Nicole Richie, were nowhere to be seen, but a security force hired especially for the day and the wedding planner Yifat Oren, who is known in Hollywood, who was already the weddings of Reese Witherspoon , Anne Hathaway and also Natalie Portman.

At around 6 p.m. local time, Diaz’s spokeswoman confirmed the marriage. “Cameron is overjoyed to have started the journey with Benji,” said the spokeswoman. Madden’s little nephew, Sparrow Madden, acted as the flower child. The bridesmaids included Nicole Richie, Drew Barrymore, and Diaz’s sister Chimene. Gwyneth Paltrow was also invited.

It’s her first marriage for Diaz, who has dated a battery of famous men in the past, including Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, Matt Dillon, and New York baseball star Alex Rodriguez. For her rock star husband as well. In an interview with the star Madden had recently admitted that “Cameron is pretty cool. The woman is funny and has a lot of pepper in her bum.” The rumors that Diaz wanted to get married so quickly because she was allegedly pregnant with their first child, boiled up quickly – as always at celebrity weddings – but have so far not been confirmed by any party.