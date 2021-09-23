Britney Spears: Netflix documentary promises explosive revelations

The new Netflix documentary “Britney vs. Spears” promises explosive revelations about the singer’s guardianship. But after the first trailer was released, there was already criticism.

Everyone knows her story, but behind the scenes of Britney Spears’ guardianship, dramas have been going on for over ten years that the public knows little about. Britney herself revealed some aspects in court in June, now Netflix is ​​following up with the documentary “Britney vs. Spears”.

A first trailer promises new details. “Nobody wanted to talk. Until they did it,” said an off-screen voice. There is talk of leaked, confidential documents. It seems like Netflix actually got a behind-the-scenes look, one that fans have previously been denied. But the hope that Britney could have been involved in the production will be disappointed. “This is another unapproved documentary without your blessing or involvement,” a source told Page Six magazine.

And director Erin Lee Carr also confirmed in an interview that she had not spoken to Spears. “I always hoped and dreamed, made a wish and prayed to the documentary gods,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I kept trying to contact her, but I had to put up with the fact that it was unlikely to ever happen,” she explained.

Spears’ decision is not surprising. In May, the singer took a position on other documentaries about her and her life. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s views on my life. What can I say … I am deeply flattered! These documentaries are so hypocritical … They criticize the media and then do the same,” wrote Spears on Instagram for a video of himself dancing.

"I don't know any of you, but I'm happy to remind you all that while I've had some pretty tough times in my life. But I've had a lot of great times in my life, and unfortunately, my friends, I think those World is more interested in the negatives, "she added. "Shouldn't this business and this society be about the FUTURE? Why highlight the most negative and traumatic times in my life from ages ago?" She asked her fans.









Spears’ fiancé, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, doesn’t seem happy either with the Netflix documentary. On Instagram, he agreed with the comment of Lady Gaga’s manager Bobby Campbell, who wrote under the streaming service’s post: “How much money are third parties making on this documentary that exploits Britney’s personal history and its value in the media? There must be transparency about it, how or whether the filmmakers will benefit from this documentary, or whether they will donate their fees to Britney’s legal defense or legal defense funds to help those who do not have the financial means to fight illegal guardianship, even if this is in support of the Liberation from Britney happens, it could be exploitative. “

For Britney Spears, one can only hope that the documentary will help her fight for personal freedom.

