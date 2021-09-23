Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in court: That’s what Schloss-Zoff is about – people

War of the roses for the love lock.

The latest act of the divorce drama between Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) is not about the offspring, but about Miraval Castle, the former love nest that the former Hollywood dream couple bought years ago for the equivalent of 45 million euros. On Wednesday it was announced that Jolie should have tried to boot out her ex in the dispute over the property. This is evident from documents that have now been submitted to a court in Luxembourg.

BILD had insight into the current court files and knows what Brad Pitt is now asking of his ex. In addition: who is the only person interested in buying the mega property so far.

+++ BILD is now also on TV! Click here for BILD LIVE +++

Angelina Jolie tried to boot out her ex

According to the new lawsuit, both Pitt and Jolie held their shares for Miraval in separate limited liability companies (GmbHs).

Jolie is said to have tried to sell her 50 percent stake in the now $ 164 million (140 million euros) Château Miraval in Correns (near the French Mediterranean coast) without giving Pitt the first option to buy out her stake, it says in the papers. However, it was agreed that the business partners would inform each other if one wanted to sell his shares and the other would be granted a right of first refusal in such a case.

Jolie is said to have broken this agreement.





Angelina Jolie should not have kept to agreementsPhoto: Mike Marsland / WireImage



A source who is familiar with the Zoff in court explains to BILD: “This is another example of how this person (Jolie, editor’s note) tries to override rules and evade their obligations. This is typical of this person’s behavior and the reason why many experts, medical professionals, therapists, and others who know them have found them to be untrustworthy in the current custody process. “

This is what the Schloss-Zoff is really about

BILD reporter Sven Kuschel was a guest at BILD LIVE on Thursday morning to explain the tricky situation. According to him, the real estate drama isn’t just about the great emotional value the property originally had for the family. Kuschel: “The château is so important because it is a large company, a winery with a large turnover. It’s about 70 million euros a year. “

Angelina Jolie’s action from ambush was therefore not a love return, as many assumed. After all, Brad Pitt visited Château Miraval a year ago with the German model Nicole Poturalski (28). Probably a real cheek in Jolie’s eyes.

However, Kuschel believes: “It’s all about a lot of coal.”





Brad Pitt spent a few cozy days in France with model Nicole Poturalski last year. The trip also took them to Château MiravalPhoto: nico.potur / Instagram



The 1000 hectare property in Provence had a very special meaning for Hollywood’s former dream couple. The two had bought it in 2008 in order to be able to withdraw from the public and got married there in 2014 in a secret ceremony.

This is what Brad Pitt is now asking of his ex

The current attorney’s letter was leaked to BILD after it was received in Luxembourg in response to disputes in America. There “Brangelina” are still fighting for custody of five of their six children.

According to court documents, Château Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Pitt originally held 60 percent of the shares through his company Mondo Bongo, while Jolie held 40 percent through her company Nouvel.













Brad Pitt is demanding his shares backPhoto: picture alliance / dpa / Sputnik



In 2013, three years before the split, Pitt transferred ten percent of Mondo Bongo’s estate to Jolies Nouvel – for the symbolic amount of one euro (which, according to documents, was never paid). The two were shareholders with equal rights.

BILD knows: Brad Pitt is now demanding this ten percent of his shares back. Because under Luxembourg law, the symbolic sales price of one euro is not permitted.

BILD on site at Miraval Palace

BILD reporter Özlem Evans is currently in the French town of Correns, near the French Mediterranean coast. The Château Miraval is located here. The neighbors are happy that the quarreled ex-couple no longer comes often, Evans knows. The reason: the prominent owners use the helicopter to get to the property. And that is associated with a lot of noise.

BILD learned from the Hollywood star’s legal team that Brad Pitt should have tried in advance to reach an out-of-court settlement with his ex-wife. It is up to Jolie that the matter is now going to court, the actor says.





BILD reporter Özlem Evans on site in CorrensPhoto: BILD LIVE



Evans knows: “The custody of the children has still not been finally clarified, so joint investments cannot yet be canceled. Angelina has now tried, behind Brad Pitt’s back, to sell her 50 percent stake to a third person. Brad Pitt would like to keep the property, however, it should not be sold at all. He is still attached to his investment and the Miraval brand. “

Are there any prospective buyers at all? The BILD reporter believes there are, but: “The property is not on the market at all. There is a prospective buyer – that is Brad Pitt, who wants to buy Angelina Jolie’s shares and keep the property. “





Rose war for the rosé: The wine produced at the Brangelina winery is popular even among rosé critics. In 2013 the Miraval winery won the award for the “world’s best rosé” – good prerequisites for a lucrative side business for the ex-dream couplePhoto: picture alliance / abaca



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met while filming the joint film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”and have been a couple since 2005. They got engaged in 2012 and married two years later at Miraval Castle in France. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce. The custody battle for the couple’s children is still ongoing.