Blown away by Keith Urban’s romantic marriage proposal

September 22, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. clock
Nicole Kidman revealed she was a “hopeless case” after her husband Keith Urban proposed a romantic marriage to her at 5:00 am in New York City.
The 53-year-old singer has been married to the award-winning actress since 2006 and Nicole has now revealed the unusual circumstances of their engagement.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kidman recalled the special moment and said, “He was sitting on the stairs outside my New York apartment. I came out at 5am and it was my birthday and he had flowers And that was it. I was hopeless. I said to him: ‘Yes, I will marry you.’ “Jimmy then congratulated 54-year-old Nicole on 15 years of marriage to the musician, to which the actress replied:” For a second I thought you meant 50 years! Hopefully one day, but it’s 15 years, which is pretty amazing, isn’t it? ” When asked about the celebrations for her previous wedding anniversary, Nicole added, “I don’t like surprise parties. I had a surprise party once and I got a cold sore on the spot … It literally happened, it was too stressful for me. That was like seeing apparitions – it was bizarre. “
BANG Showbiz
