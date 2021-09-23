Bitcoin shows strength – but is BTC already out of the woods?

After the shocking decline to just over $ 40,000, Bitcoin has demonstrated some strength again since last night. But: can the all-clear already be given?

Will Bitcoin Crash Again?

Of the bitter crash is still in the bones of many crypto investors: four days ago, Bitcoin suddenly started one persistent decline, which brought the number 1 cryptocurrency from more than 48,000 dollars to just over 40,000 dollars within a few days. The trigger is suspected to be the debacle surrounding the highly indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. A bankruptcy could put a strain on the global economy – and numerous traders apparently sold their coins in advance.

As a result, Bitcoin hovered in the range between 42,000 and 43,000 dollars for some time, then even fell again to just over 40,000 dollars. Then, however, the BTC bulls stepped in: They brought Bitcoin yesterday in a strong move up around $ 2,000 – to $ 42,120. Then in the late afternoon the second push from $ 42k to more than $ 43,000, and finally another push to $ 44,120 tonight – a new local high.

In short: BTC has countered all sales attempts with the next push and is pushing upwards. But is that enough to continue the upward trend? Does Bitcoin fail because of the resistance that is here? What's next for Bitcoin now?









Should you invest in Bitcoin?

Numerous industry watchers are optimistic about Bitcoin’s future outlook. Many assume that the cryptocurrency is well positioned to prevent further downward movements. The pseudonymous analyst “SilverBulletBTC”, for example, comments on Bitcoins successful recovery and writes to his more than 71,000 Twitter followers which area BTC now has to recapture for further profits:

“Have to close above 46.5k so that I’m a full cop again”

$ BTC update 📈 Nice bounce so far

purple line ☑️ Still needs to close above 46.5k to make me full bull again pic.twitter.com/RZCdD5h7vM – crypto bullet 📈 (@SilverBulletBTC) September 23, 2021

The popular Bitcoin analyst “CRYPTO₿IRB” (@crypto_birb on Twitter) expects that this will happen and that Bitcoin will move back into bullish territory. In a recent analysis of Bitcoin’s latest price action he comments unequivocally: Buying Bitcoin between $ 37k and $ 42k is likely one much better opportunity than selling in this area. Because:

“I personally wagered over $ 500,000 in profits to purchase this setback. IMO this is the last break-in of its kind before the new one [Allzeithoch] comes.”

Here’s my today’s $ BTC market report where I explain what next, targets and how exactly this bull market will end. Free for all. If you appreciate hours and energy I spend on preparing those high-end reports, just smash the like, share around and enjoy👉https: //t.co/TxoqcEuv4y pic.twitter.com/EaWauOE9rS – CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) September 22, 2021

In his estimation, Bitcoin could now recapture local resistance at $ 43,800 and $ 45,800. After that, according to crypto_birb, another retest of the $ 50k region is likely – and a return to the all-time high at $ 64,836.

